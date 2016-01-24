Hop on the weather roller coaster!
We'll see highs in the 60s this week and 70s and 80s by the weekend. The cooler temperatures are a bit below seasonal averages on Friday.
The weekend ahead looks dry and warm! But we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night.
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday: This weekend is looking beautiful! Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Updated at 5:30 p.m. (6-1-18) / via NOAA