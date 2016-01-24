Hop on the weather roller coaster!

We'll see highs in the 60s this week and 70s and 80s by the weekend. The cooler temperatures are a bit below seasonal averages on Friday.

The weekend ahead looks dry and warm! But we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: This weekend is looking beautiful! Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Updated at 5:00 a.m. (6-1-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM