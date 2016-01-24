Wednesday: Cooling off Wednesday, highs will be 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday cross the Inland Northwest. Shower chances increase this afternoon. We could see a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Chance of showers on Friday, with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Updated at 5:30 a.m. (5-16-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM