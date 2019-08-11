SPOKANE, Wash. — Could Spokane get a little more snow this weekend? I want to say up front that it's a low chance... very low. But possible.

What we're watching is a weather disturbance riding the jet stream into British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington Friday night. The disturbance is inherently weak, but may create enough topographic forcing to result is precipitation over the mountains.

Watch for Cascade showers first, but when we get into Friday night and Saturday morning snow level will lower from 4,500 to 7,000 feet to 2,500 to 4,000 feet. That might be low enough for areas like Spokane's South Hill, Coeur d'Alene, and the valleys of north Idaho to see snow flurries or a flurry/drizzle mix.

Also the chances for any precipitation is low... very low! Spokane, northeastern Washington, and north Idaho all don't see precipitation probabilities above 20%. Our Future Tracker computer modeling only shows a sliver for precipitation around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The low temperature forecast for Spokane Saturday morning is 34 degrees. That can support snow or a rain/snow mix, but with high temperatures in the low- to mid- 50s during the day Friday and Saturday, there is no chance for any of that light snow (if we see any) to stick.

