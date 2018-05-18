Just two years ago, Dave Hamilton and his wife Brenda moved into a beautiful, waterfront house in Newport, Washington.

Now their home is sitting in part of the Pend Oreille River.

Hamilton said by Friday morning, there was roughly 16 inches of water that had spilled into the bottom floor of his house, and the water level will just keep rising.

“It gets frustrating,” Hamilton said.

That could be a bit of an understatement, considering that the Hamiltons had to move all of their belongings from their basement level to the main floor.

All that happened a couple of weeks ago, when some of their neighbors who also have waterfront homes warned them of the possible water seepage.

“We have some good neighbors that told us what to expect,” Hamilton said.

Pend Oreille County is one of a handful of counties in northern Washington, Idaho and Montana that are experiencing severe flooding due to the sudden increase in temperatures and rapid snowmelt.

Pend Oreille River is expecting to reach moderate flooding levels by the weekend. The river was measured at 111,200 cubic feet per second and could rise to 124,210 cfs by next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Record flooding in Pend Oreille County occurred in 1997 when the river flow reached 138,000 cfs, seeping into homes on the highways.

Pend Oreille County Emergency Management officials say they don’t expect flooding to reach record levels, but they project more roadways to be closed because of seepage over the next week.

County officials said the excessive flooding is also threatening Cusick’s water system. Residents who have Sandy Shores and Riverbend water systems were issued a boil-water advisory Friday afternoon, the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

If levels continue to rise, county officials said the entire town could be issued a boil-water advisory.

Upstream, Lake Pend Oreille is nearing flood stage. The lake was measured at 2,063.39 feet Friday afternoon, less than foot below flood stage. The lake is expected to rise another foot in the next week, but Bonner County residents near the lake should only experience minor flooding.

Missoula, Ferry, Okanogan and Grant counties are also expecting flooding to either stay the same or get worse through the weekend.

Kettle River is still above flood stage and is expected to stay high through next week, and Similkameen River near Nighthawk is seeing minor flooding as of Friday.

Okanogan River along towns in Okanogan County is expected to stay about four feet above flood stage. Tonasket homes experienced a significant amount of damage from the rising water levels this past week and residents are preparing to possibly evacuate if the river doesn't recede.

"You can see the houses devastated by it. Same with driving to Omak, the opposite way. It's hitting a lot of people," one Tonasket resident told KREM 2's Taylor Viydo Friday.

The Okanogan River remains high, and will stay this way for about a week.



Things are holding for now, but officials worry about saturation and pressure on levies and dikes along the river.



Responders have now taken a “defensive” approach to flooding. pic.twitter.com/MAz4zeNyT8 — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) May 18, 2018

Kootenai River in Bonners Ferry is expected to stay just below flood stage throughout the next week. Moyie River at the Idaho-Canada border dipped below flood stage on Friday and will continue to receded.

Residents in central Washington are also experiencing minor water seepage because of excessive rainfall.

Downtown Ephrata woke up to several inches of standing water.

City officials said the flooding was not unusual and happens whenever they see more than a few inches of rain.

“It was just too much, too fast,” the city administrator said. He said the city’s storm-water system is fairly old and it could not handle the rainfall.

City officials in nearly all departments helped to sandbag businesses, slow down traffic and make sure no manhole covers were loose.

The city administrator said the whole thing was cleaned up in about an hour.

There were reports Friday of around a half dozen businesses had damage to their floors.

