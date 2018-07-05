Heavy rain and melting mountain snowpack contribute to flooding concerns this week.

Several Flood Watches and Flood Warnings were out Monday.

Flood potential will continue for the rest of the week.

River with potential for flood impact are, Okanogan, Moyie, Kettle, St. Joe, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai, Similkameen, and Stehekin Rivers.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Coeur D’ Alene River at Cataldo from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. On Monday morning at 6:30 a.m., the stage was at 41.1 feet and could reach the flood stage of 43 feet as early as this afternoon.

NWS also issued a flood warning for the St. Joe River at Calder from Monday morning to Wednesday morning. On Monday at 5:30 a.m., the stage was at 12.69 feet and the flood stage is at 13 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast to rise above the flood stage by late Monday morning and continue to rise to near 13.4 feet by tonight. The St. Joe River is forecast to fall below flood stage by late Tuesday evening.

