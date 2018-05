Heavy rain and melting mountain snowpack contribute to flooding concerns this week.

Several Flood Watches and Flood Warnings were out Monday.

Flood potential will continue for the rest of the week.

River with potential for flood impact are, Okanogan, Moyie, Kettle, St. Joe, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai, Similkameen, and Stehekin Rivers.

