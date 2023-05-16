Flood Watch in effect for Spokane due to possibility of slow moving thunderstorms

Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms may be the cause of localized flooding conditions Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Flood Watch until 10pm Tuesday due to the possibility of flooding rains from slow to stationary thunderstorms.

The counties under the watch include: Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Garfield Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman in Washington... and Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, and Shoshone in Idaho.

A lingering low pressure center is centralized over southern Washington currently and has already caused some showers and thunderstorms this morning for eastern Washington. While the atmospheric energy is limited in the morning, it's expected to rise this afternoon which will create more robust and powerful thunderstorms. Additionally, humidity is on the higher side for Inland Northwest standards with dew points in the mid 50s.

FLOOD WATCH for Spokane today, as scattered slow moving thunderstorms will be heavy rain makers and could lead to a flooding threat. #WAwx #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/VDUXmUwgBY — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) May 16, 2023

Thunderstorm activity will be most likely between 3pm and 11pm Tuesday. As for where, we'll likely see storms fire up over the mountains and terrain at first but then they could move in any direction. Without any strong "steering flow" in the atmosphere, storm motion will be slow to stationary. This is why flooding rains are possible, due to the likelihood of long duration - heavy rainfall storm cells.

For how to be prepare, monitor for changing weather conditions today. Should a Flood Warning or Flash Flood Warning be issued, it's best to avoid flooded areas and move to higher ground if conditions are demanding of such action.

And never drive through flooded roads as it's impossible to see the depth of the water. "Turn Around, Don't Drown!" It only takes 12 inches of moving water to sweep away a car, and only 6 inches of moving water to sweep you off your feet.