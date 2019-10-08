SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday night rain for northern Washington and northern Idaho is forecasted to drop more than an inch of rain in spots. While that's mostly welcomed for the month of August, that much rain all at once can lead to flash flooding, particularly over recent burn scars.

KREM 2 Weather

Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 A.M. Sunday for the following counties: Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens in Washington, and Bonner and Boundary in Idaho.



Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9 P.M. Saturday for the following counties: Benewah, Idaho, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, and Shoshone in Idaho.

Models project that the counties along the Washington/Idaho boarder will see the most rain Saturday night, around ½" to more than 1". The mountains will be most susceptible to flooding, but otherwise the rain will be extremely beneficial in reducing the summer drought and will assist in wildfire suppression efforts, like on the ongoing Williams Flats Fire and CCC Fire.