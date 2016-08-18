Supermoon will be visible tonight, here's why this one is so special

Tonight’s full moon will also be considered a Sturgeon Moon because of the giant sturgeon caught during this time of the summer.

WASHINGTON, USA — August is starting off with abundant sunshine, warm temperatures and a supermoon.

Tuesday night, a supermoon will brighten the sky as it rises across Washington and will appear noticeably bigger than usual. While the supermoon has already peaked at 11:32 a.m., because of its close orbit to Earth currently (approximately 222,000 miles according to Timeanddate.com), the moon’s size will appear larger than if it were around the average closest approach, or perigee, of approximately 226,000 miles.

The forecast is shaping up perfectly for viewing, as skies will remain clear and no smoke haze is expected. The best way to watch will be to look towards the southeast as the moon rises. Tonight’s full moon will also be considered a Sturgeon Moon because of the giant sturgeon caught during this time of the summer.

For those who miss Tuesday's supermoon, do not fret, because this will be the second of four supermoons through September and the first of two this month. The second supermoon this month will be on Aug. 30, which will also be considered a Blue Moon with it being the second full moon of the month.

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon has its closest orbit and a full moon happens simultaneously. At this time the moon can appear up to 8% larger than a typical full moon.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.