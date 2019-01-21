SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather will push into the Inland Northwest on Tuesday with the potential to bring the first significant snowfall of 2019.

January in Spokane has been mild to say the least, with less than one inch of accumulating snow. Normally, more than eight inches of snow would have fallen so far. Spokane is also 15 inches below average for our total seasonal snowfall.

The next storm to pass through will begin Tuesday evening and shows chances of dropping moderate to heavy snow around Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Two to three inches are possible in Spokane by Wednesday morning and up to five inches are forecast for North Idaho, including Coeur d'Alene.

Forecasters do not have complete confidence in these snow totals, as they are preliminary. More accurate forecast models will come Tuesday morning as the closer we are to the storm.

The trailing end of the system will bring freezing rain and rain, which could lead to a slushy mix on the roadways with the potential to impact the Wednesday morning commute. Mountain passes are expected to see much higher totals, which could also lead to congestion and travel restrictions.

Below are views of the Future Tracker at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 3 a.m. on Wednesday. It shows the initial snow across Eastern Washington followed by rain.

