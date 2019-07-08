SPOKANE, Wash. — After the hottest days of the year in the Inland Northwest, the next headline is the wildfire threat from dry lightning with an incoming storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all of central and eastern Washington and north Idaho from Thursday evening through Saturday evening. Dry lightning is the main threat which can lead to wildfire ignitions.

KREM 2 Weather

Looking at the timeline of events, Thursday evening will be very isolated activity, most likely near the Blue Mountains. Friday evening has a better chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms with minimal rainfall. Saturday, while is the most likely day for rain and storms has just that, more rain for the area, but a lower dry lightning threat.

The Fire Weather Watch will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning by Thursday afternoon.

KREM 2 Weather

A large low pressure area spinning in the Pacific Ocean, about 400 miles off the coast stays in that vicinity through Friday. Thus small pulses of energy move over the Pacific Northwest and primarily the mountains. But on Saturday, that wave of energy pushes clear into Washington and Oregon. This results is far more widespread rainfall. So despite the higher chance for storms and lightning, more rainfall will limit the threat of starting wildfires compared to Thursday and Friday.

Computer models plot about ¼" of rain for most of the Inland Northwest Friday night through Saturday. Some mountains in northern Washington and Idaho could see a full inch of rain or more too.