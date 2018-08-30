Every year the Farmers' Almanac releases predictions for the upcoming winter season.

For the 2018-2019 year it shows that the Northwest will have typical winter temperatures and be wet. The Almanac has pretty vague terms and predictions so KREM 2 pulled together the Farmers' Almanac predictions from past years and compared them to the actual weather.

Farmers' Almanac previous predictions

2013- 2014 winter: Cold and snowy

2014-2015 winter: Mild and wet

2015-2016 winter: Mild and dry

2016-2017 winter: Mild and snowy

2017-2018 winter: Cold and snowy

To put in perspective, the average snowfall in the Northwest is 42.7 inches, the average temperature in December is 27.4 degrees and there is a little more than 16 inches of rain each year.

Comparing the actual average to the Farmers' Almanac predictions

2013-2014 winter (cold and snowy):

Snow: 37.6 inches, Rain: 5.06 inches, Temperature: 20.1 degrees

2014-2015 winter (mild and wet):

Snow: 17.6 inches, Rain: 6.26 inches, Temperature: 27.6 degrees

2015-2016 winter (mild and dry):

Snow: 34.2 inches, Rain: 8.68 inches, Temperature: 25.4 degrees

2016-2017 winter (mild and snowy):

Snow: 61.5 inches, Rain: 9.3 inches, Temperature: 16.9 degrees

2017-2018 winter (cold and snowy):

Snow: 49.3 inches, Rain: 9.97 inches, Temperature: 22.3 degrees

