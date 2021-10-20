Do the fall colors around the Inland Northwest seem more vibrant this year? Here's why

KREM 2 Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo explained that the drought earlier this year, followed by frequent rain is enhancing the colors in the region.

Leaves around the Inland Northwest have officially changed colors and have started to fall.

Mid to late October is the best time to see the fall colors around the area. This year may even be the most vibrant fall colors we've seen in a while.

KREM 2 Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo explained that the drought earlier this year, followed by frequent rain is enhancing the colors in the region.

Leaves get their green color from chlorophyll. That is what takes carbon dioxide, sunlight and water and turns it into food for the trees. It actually converts it into starch or sugars that the tree can use to grow.

As summer comes to a close and there isn't as much sunlight during the day, the chlorophyll starts to break down. When it breaks down, the green pigment starts to break down as well. The process gives other molecules a chance to shine through. One of which, is carotene.

The same thing that makes carrots orange is found in leaves. The carotene becomes more prominent as the chlorophyll breaks down. This is what creates the orange tint in the leaves.

For each different color of leaf, a different molecule is prominent. Some can be red, brown, yellow and anything in between.

Here is a video of the beautiful fall colors around Kendall Yards in Spokane.