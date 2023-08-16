Here’s what you can do to stay safe while exercising outside during a heatwave

With the Inland Northwest going on day three of a dangerous heatwave, it is important to keep yourself safe while exercising.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is going on day three of a heatwave that has brought triple digit temperatures across the region. This has brought a renewed effort for safety in such dangerous temperatures.

KREM 2 investigated what you can do to keep yourself safe while exercising outdoors during a heatwave.

Some people just don’t like relying on a treadmill no matter what the weather conditions are outside. In fact, we ran into someone earlier this week on their run who said he got out early because of what the temperature was supposed to be later that day.

That is exactly what experts recommend. Both Nike and the CDC had several tips on what you can do to keep yourself safe.

Hydration is key. Drink water before you head out, drink water during your workouts, and drink water after your workout

Wear light and breathable material

Sunscreen is vital!

Consider early morning workouts or later in the evening when the sun is not at its peak during midday.

Find high-shaded areas

Pace yourself! Know signs of heat exhaustion like headaches, fatigue and shortness of breath

Another thing to consider is to take a cold shower when you are finished with your workout.

WATCH RELATED: Spokane's record heat precedes critical fire danger later this week

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.