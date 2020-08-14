90-degree heat returns to Spokane for the weekend and into next week

An Excessive Heat Watch will take effect Sunday and continue through Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After a mid-week cold front knocked temperatures down to the mid 70s, a heat wave will arrive around the Inland Northwest just in time for the weekend.

90-degree heat with plenty of chances for triple digit temperatures is expected from Sunday into about the middle of next week.

In anticipation for the dangerously hot conditions, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch that will take effect Sunday morning and continue through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures for Sunday and Monday specifically will break into the 100s in the afternoon across eastern and central Washington. North Idaho is likely to rest in the upper 90s through the afternoon.

Wednesday temperatures begin to cool down just a bit to the lower 90s but warmth is still expected overnight, with lows in the 60s. Average seasonal temperatures for this time of year would normally be in the mid 80s in the afternoon and the mid to upper 50s overnight, bringing some highs to 10-15 degrees above average.