SPOKANE, Wash. — The winter in Spokane has been pretty easy on us this time around, with temperatures no colder than 14 degrees so far.

That would feel balmy compared to what the Midwest is going to experience this week. Some states are bracing for the worst cold in years, as a piece of the infamous "Polar Vortex" dives southward. Forecasted wind chills are expected to drop to 50 degrees below zero in some locations!

And it's not just people feeling the chill, in North Carolina alligators are literally frozen in place. They stick their noses in the air just before the water freezes just to stay alive through a procession known as "brumation."

Back west, California is still recovering from last week's mudslides and debris flow from extreme rains.

This weather pattern is consistent with an El Nino winter, with above average precipitation expected in California, and fairly mild weather for the Pacific Northwest, including Spokane.

-KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick