PORT HARDY, BC — Four earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancouver Island on Monday, including two 6.0 magnitude earthquakes at 11:49 a.m. and 12:56 p.m.

In the same area, a 5.7 magnitude quake struck at 11:13 a.m. And a 5.2 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 a.m.

There are "no tsunami concerns expected" for the Washington coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The quakes are centered around 315 miles northwest of Tofino, Canada, or roughly 630 miles from Seattle.

There are no reports of damage and few people reported feeling the quakes, which were all at a depth of roughly 6.2 miles.

