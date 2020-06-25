4.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Stanley

The shaking could be felt as far away as the Treasure Valley.

STANLEY, Idaho — Another earthquake struck late Wednesday night, rattling the Idaho mountains.

The 4.6-magnitude quake happened at about 11:20 p.m., followed by a second smaller aftershock registering at 3.0-magnitude not long after.

The earthquakes' epicenter was about 17 miles northwest of Stanley, but the shaking could be felt as far away as the Treasure Valley for some.

Wednesday's earthquakes are the latest in a series of earthquakes after a 6.5-magnitude quake hit the area in March.

KTVB has not received any reports of damage, check back for updates.

