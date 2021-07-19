Dry lightning threat prompts new Red Flag Warnings for Spokane

The chance for new wildfires to ignite is high with lightning forecast Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — New Red Flag Warnings go into effect Monday night and last through noon Wednesday for parts of eastern Washington and North Idaho. The reason, two isolated rounds of dry thunderstorms that will pass through the area. This will lead to a high risk of new wildfires starting.

Locations under the Red Flag Warning include Spokane, Pullman, Coeur d'Alene, and Sandpoint. These are the cities that will be the focus of isolated or scattered thunderstorms for the next two mornings. The time frame will likely be between 4 am and 10 am both mornings, but a stray thunderstorm is also possible as early as 11pm Monday night.

Monsoon moisture and a disturbance is traveling northward through the Rocky Mountains Monday. The mountains are ringing out a lot of the moisture but leaving the energy behind. This will create thunderstorms void of rainfall. The lightning creating will have a high chance to start new wildfires, a situation that has already occurred this year in the region.