Thursday brings a break from all the wet weather, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

On Friday, everyone will see rain again, likely as part of a two round system. The first round arrives very early Friday morning before more pop up showers will be present in the afternoon and evening.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend with Saturday being a windy day, gusts up to 25mph.

More rain next week too. All-in-all, most areas in eastern Washington and north Idaho will get about 1-2" of rain over the next 7 days combined.

- KREM 2's Evan Noorani