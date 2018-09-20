After riding in a boat with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and searching for animals stranded ahead of Florence, NBC Charlotte reporter Rachel Lundberg went back to Lumberton, N.C. to check on the pets.

The group went house to house Monday and Tuesday and found at least 15 dogs and cats left behind to fend for themselves.

"We brought you along with us because we need more people to know that this happens, and this is a problem." said a PETA volunteer. "When people evacuate, they need to take their animals with them because when they leave, it's devastating. They will very likely die, and these guys are lucky to be alive."

After viewers watched Lundberg's Facebook Live and early evening reports on TV, they started asking questions about the black dog that had been found swimming for his life.

The dog was seen in pictures and video lying exhausted in a cage.

Lundberg found the black dog and other pets at the Robeson County Animal Shelter, central command for lost animals during a natural disaster.

"Right now we have had at least 20 reclaims," a spokesperson said.

If the animals are not reclaimed, they will be put up for adoption, but not yet.

"Once this calms down, we will assess and then we will start pleading out to the public. We may have an adoption event to try and get some of these animals out," said the spokesperson.

In all, the shelter took in more than 100 animals because of Florence. The pets were given rabies shots, other vaccines, warm beds and plenty of food and water, according to a Facebook post.

