SPOKANE, Wash. — It was easily Spokane's largest snowfall of the season. A fresh 4.5 inches falling at the airport during the overnight hours, and the first day with at least 1 inch of snow since Dec. 28.

But as we head into February, we're entering the final stretch of winter weather for the area. And statistically, this could very well be the last time we see a snow this big in the 2018-19 season. Only four out of the last 18 years did Spokane record a snowfall of more than five inches in the month of Feb., however, it did happen the past two Feb.'s.

The two largest single-day snow falls for the entire season were 7.3" on Feb. 14, 2018 and 6.9" on Feb. 3, 2017.

"February is still winter. Yeah, it's the last month of our meteorological winter. We typically get average of about a little over 7 inches of snow during the month of February. I don't see why Feb. would be any different from what we've seen during January and December. And that is, February will probably have warmer than average temperatures," says KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry.

El Nino is playing its part in term of reducing how much snow Spokane has seen this season. After Tuesday night's snowfall, we're now a shade under 20" this season, only 64% of what we normally see to date (The average is 31.3"). But we're right on average precipitation wise - rain plus melted snow - since October 1st. Spokane has picked up 7.86" precipitation and the average between Oct 1 and Jan. 22 is 7.12"

At this pace, Spokane is on track for about 5" of snow in February, but whether that falls all at once, or spread out over the month is yet to be determined.

- KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick