October 12, 2018, marks 56 years since the devastating Columbus Day storm snuck up on the Northwest.

Winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane, topping 150 mph, pummeled Puget Sound, toppling trees, destroying cars, homes and buildings, and leaving the region without power for weeks. The violent storm killed 47 people and left a path of destruction along the entire West Coast.

On the 50th anniversary of this event in 2012, KING 5 produced this special looking back at that day and how forecasting technology has changed since then.

