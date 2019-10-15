SPOKANE, Wash. — Wet weather is going to dominate the forecast for mid-October across the state of Washington.

This significant weather pattern shift is in response to the jet stream that will literally stream northern Pacific moisture through the Pacific Northwest. Small weather disturbances will flow along the jet stream, providing rain and mountain snow to the region.

For eastern Washington and the Spokane region, The rest of this week will be marked with on-and-off scattered shower activity. Granted, it won't be a lot of rain on any single day (only about 0.1 to 0.3 inches), but over the next five days (through Sunday) it'll add up to about 0.4 to 1.2 inches total.

Meanwhile, the Seattle area is looking about about 2 to 4.5 inches of rain in the same time frame. Some locations along the western slopes of the northern Cascades could see as much as 5 to 8 inches.

Snow is not looking likely for Spokane or Coeur d'Alene. Temperatures will be just warm enough to stay as rain, albeit a cold rain at times. We're watching Sunday morning as the coldest point of the forecast, but with forecast lows still above freezing, a rain/snow mix would be the closest we get to snow.

Mountain passes will see snow Thursday night and onward as snow levels drop below 5,500 feet. The Cascades will see snow starting Wednesday night and more of it this week and weekend.

