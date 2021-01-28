Daily rain and snow chances finish out the month across the Inland Northwest

Eastern Washington and North Idaho will see several rain and snow chances for the rest of this week and the weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The remainder of January will have rain and snow chances each day for the Inland Northwest. But it's a matter of "who" and "what precipitation."

The weather pattern we will be experiencing is consistent with how this winter has offered the Pacific Northwest. An active pattern with rain and snow chances to go with slightly above normal temperatures.

The easiest way to simplify the forecast for the next 5 days is to just go one day at a time.

Tonight - A wave of snow, helped by the topography of northern Washington will result in snowfall. Omak remains under a Winter Weather Advisory as 2" of snow is possible through Thursday morning.

Thursday - Northern Washington locations will see snow in the morning hours. Otherwise it'll be dry, but cloudy everywhere else.

Friday - Morning scattered showers hit areas around Spokane, snow showers possible in the northern Washington and Idaho valleys. By the evening, rain is likely over central Idaho, near Lewiston, and the Palouse.

Saturday - Most of the day will be dry for the region. The evening hours will come with a chance for snow.

Sunday - Chance for rain and snow.

Monday - Likely rain and snow.

Note that details are less clear the farther away in the forecast. That is normal, especially with so many precipitation chances and storm systems hitting the area in succession.

Temperature wise, highs will be in the upper 30s through Saturday, but increase to the low 40s Sunday and Monday of next week.

There's no doubt that the mountains will be picking up snow. In fact, the long range outlook for next week and early February indicate heavy mountain snow will be be in the works for the region.

Spokane's January has been unusual and not exactly consistent with La Nina up to this point. It's been wetter and warmer than average, with snow being absent until just this week.