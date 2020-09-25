When you could see the first frost in Spokane, Eastern WA, North Idaho

Northern Washington and North Idaho valleys will see temps in the 30s and potential a first frost of the year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that we're into the first days of fall, the colder weather is already becoming more frequent. And it won't be long before many cities get their first frost of the season.

In Spokane, October 7 is the average date of the first frost, or sub-32 degree day. In Pullman it's October 1, and in Omak it's September 28. Lewiston, Idaho holds off a little longer at October 21 as the average first frost of the year.

While those are NWS Spokane's official stats, several other cities in the area have been reporting temperatures in frequent years to get a good estimate as to when that first frost date typically is. Generally it's around the first week of October for most of the Inland Northwest and earlier in our northern areas and later in our southern areas as you might expect.

The cold weather forecast this weekend may cause of a few northern locations to get their first frost of the year, not too far ahead of average. Areas close to Republic, Newport, and Bonners Ferry will be in the mid to low 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning.

But oddly enough, Deer Park has already seen a freeze! Back on September 8 it was 30 degrees in Deer Park. Also oddly enough, that's very close to normal for Deer Park. Since temperature data has been kept since 1999, the average first frost in Deer Park is already September 11, with the earliest on record being August 20.