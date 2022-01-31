Colder weather kicks off February, but temperatures aren't record-breaking

A dip in temperatures this week will have low temperatures in the teens and single digits.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Subtle changes in Spokane weather have kept us close to normal temperature-wise recently. But this week's cool-down will make for some very cold nights and mornings.

Wednesday will be the coldest day this week, as high temperatures will be in the 20s all across the Inland Northwest. But it's the low temperatures that will more so put the chill on for us. Wednesday morning's low in Spokane will be around 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with lots of areas looking at single digits, particularly in far North Idaho and northern Washington.

While this is certainly cold, it's far from record-breaking. Record lows in Spokane for Groundhog Day, this Wednesday is -24 degrees. That record is also tied for the seventh coldest day in Spokane history.

Compared to averages, however, we'll be about 12-15 degrees below that. The average high is 37 and the average low is 26.

This will be the coldest weather we've seen in a month. It was even colder around New Year's, with a low of 2 degrees on Dec. 31, 2021, one degree on Jan. 1, 2022, and 10 degrees on Jan. 2, 2022. That was the coldest stretch so far this year.

This bit of cold temperatures will be short-lived, perhaps two or three days with lows in the teens before we're back to normal temperatures this weekend. Highs might even get around 40 degrees next week.

