Brief cold front moving through Spokane before warmer weekend

Temps will drop to about 15 degrees below normal briefly before warming back up for the weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A big push of arctic air will drop into the northern U.S. this week and provide the Spokane area with a single day of chilly temperatures.

The air mass currently located over central Canada will drive straight southwards with a cold front as the front line of advancement. For the Inland Northwest, that'll be what's considered a backdoor cold front, which arrives from the northeast. And we know that northeasterly winds are responsible for some of the coldest days we get during the wintertime here.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low-30s with low temperatures largely in the teens. This is about 15 degrees below average and overall isn't terribly cold. We've experienced the worst this winter for sure, but as we get later into March, which is Meteorological Spring, the cold weather will still feel drastic.

A brief cold snap hits Spokane Wednesday with highs in the low-30s. The worst of the arctic air will drop into the northern plains states. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/25wNbJNP3K — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) March 7, 2022

The worst of the arctic air will push deep into the Great Plains of the U.S. High. Temperatures in North Dakota, for example, will barely be in the single digits.

The arctic air mass will retreat eastward after a day and the jet stream will align into a zonal flow, straight west-to-east, starting Thursday. That pushes the cold weather out and will return our temperatures back to normal pretty quickly as the air mass origin will come from the Pacific Ocean rather than the cold, arctic regions of Canada.