Cascade mountain passes to see heavy snow Tuesday night

Elevations above 3,000 feet will get at least 6 inches of snow Tuesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The past week has been unsettled weather wise across Washington. And after Monday morning's rain and snow, there's one more weather system set to hit the Pacific Northwest.

A low pressure area moving from the north Pacific Ocean into British Columbia will be producing even more rain and snow across the state.

The timing of the storm system will be between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. During that time, Spokane will see another rain/snow mix or light snowfall. But more impactfully, heavy snow will fall over the Cascades and Mountain Passes.

With it being Thanksgiving week, some families will surely be planning road trips across the state to see family members. Those that leave on the Wednesday before thanksgiving will likely see delays on the major mountain passes through the Cascades, including Snoqualmie and Stevens.

Rain and snow will be falling across the Cascades the next two days. Likely more snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/5w2f08h2Bv — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) November 24, 2020

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by NWS Seattle for the Cascades region from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Elevations above 3,000 feet will see 6-14 inches of snow. For reference, Snoqualmie Pass stands at 2,700 feet and Stevens Pass at 4,000 feet.

Be sure to check weather conditions and restrictions before leaving to be best prepared for the current conditions across the mountain passes.