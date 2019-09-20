Like flipping a switch, the weather seems to have immediately transitioned into fall.

Already this month, the high temperature one day failed to reach the 60s, which is on par for Mid-October. But while some days have been a month ahead of schedule, the lows haven't been that cold.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 was the first time this month Spokane's low was in the 40s. Aside from a random near-record breaking cold morning in mid-July, that was the first day in the 40s this season.

But what about the first frost? Hitting 32 degrees for the first time can happen in September.. but often doesn't.

The record earliest frost in Spokane happened on Sept. 10 in 1895. Most years, we get the first frost in October, with Oct. 7 being the average date.

But in 2014 and 2015, we had to wait until November for that first day below the 32 degree mark. And a first frost in November is rare, just a 6% chance overall.

Now let's take it one step further... Snow!

Spokane doesn't see snow for the first time until Mid November most years, so we're still two months away from that. But Mt. Spokane, at an elevation of 5,887 feet will likely have its first snowfall this month and averages about 2 inches of snow each September.

