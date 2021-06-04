Blowing dust possible in Spokane with windy Wednesday

Windy conditions on Wednesday may lead to blowing dust in the dry areas of Washington, including Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fairly strong winds predicted on Wednesday across Washington may lead to a chance for blowing dust and dust storms.

The next weather system advanced into the Pacific Northwest on Thursday morning. But ahead of that, west and southwesterly winds will begin to strengthen. In the absence of rainfall coupled with the dry soil conditions in central Washington, blowing dust will be possible during the Wednesday afternoon hours.

Wind gusts will be between 25-35 mph. That's not strong enough to cause damage on its own, such as tree damage or power outages. But blowing dust is possible, which can lead to reduced road visibilities.

Our supervisor just sent a picture of conditions along I-90 near Deal Rd. west of Ritzville. They are reporting near zero visibility on I-90. Avoid travel if possible. pic.twitter.com/Ryvlhzvbrs — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 28, 2021

During the windstorm on March 28, winds were as strong as 55 mph and a dust storm hit central Washington between Ritzville and Moses Lake. This forced the closure of Interstate 90, along with a few other roads and highways, due to dangerous low visibilities.

Drought conditions in central and southern Washington that have persisted over the Winter mean soil is dry, particularly around Moses Lake and in Grant County. But due to the dry March, in which some cities saw record dry conditions, "abnormally dry" conditions have been reported across the entire Columbia Basin and up to Spokane.

Forecasts aren't as extreme as that day, but drivers should be prepared to encounter lower visibilities if that are traveling between Spokane, the Tri-Cities and central Washington. Treat it as if it were fog. Turn your headlights "on" and not automatic to help other driver see your car and reduce the chance of a crash or accident.