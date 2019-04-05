SPOKANE, Wash. — While Bloomsday 2019 won't be the hottest Bloomsday on record, it will be one of the first (if not the first) 70 degree day of the year for Spokane.

Those who have been training outdoors in preparation for the event will notice that the morning weather will drastically warm up by about 1° every 15 to 30 minutes starting at 8 am.

The hour-by-hour forecast for Bloomsday:

8 am - 55°

9 am - 61°

10 am - 66°

11 am - 68°

12 pm - 69°

1 pm - 71°

2 pm - 72°

KREM 2 Weather

A temperature increase of six degrees in one hour is a very steep rise, especially for those working up a sweat. Also those with a later start time will already be running or walking in the late-spring warmth.

To put this into perspective, Spokane has yet to see anything warmer than 67° this year. So with highs in the 70s this weekend, it will feel 'hot' compared to the mornings spent training in the cooler, and at times freezing weather as recently as Monday morning.

Out of all the Bloomsdays held, eight saw high temps in the 70s, and twice it was in the 80s. That comes out to about 1 out of every 4 Bloomsdays with temperatures at 70° or warmer. However, three out of the last four were 70+, and the forecast for 2019 will make it four out of five.