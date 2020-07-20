Blast of summer heat hits Spokane and central Washington

Spokane will see three days in the 90s, with 100-degree-plus heat forecast in central Washington.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Get ready for the hottest weather of the year thus far and get your air conditioner ready to run on full power while you're at it.

By far the hottest weather of 2020 is forecast to hit the Inland Northwest through the first half of this week, with Tuesday being the hottest day. Widespread 90s are likely with a few 100 degree reading in central Washington as well.

The cause of the heat is a very powerful jet stream ridge over the western U.S. coupled with a broad "heat dome" over the majority of the southern states is pushing temperatures into the 90s for eastern Washington and North Idaho, and 100s in central Washington.

In Spokane, 96° is forecast to be the hottest on Tuesday. That is the hottest so far this year, but it's nowhere near record highs. Spokane's daily record high for July 21 is 103°. In fact, Between July 9 and August 5, the record is never below 100° in Spokane.

This will be closer to par for the average hottest day of the year reading. In Spokane, that's 99°. Last year, 98° was the hottest day and in 2018 it was 103 degrees. So while 96 will be hot, Spokane will still likely get close to 100 degrees at least once before July and August is through with us.

The high heat is a long time coming. Spokane just hit our first 90 degree day of the year last Thursday, July 16. That was tied for the 8th latest on record.

Records and statistics aside, do make sure to be safe during the hotter days of the year. Drink plenty of water while outside and wear sunscreen. Check on any elderly neighbors in case their air conditioning goes out.