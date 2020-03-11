Big weather changes expected in Spokane by the weekend

Windy, rainy, colder and potentially snowy weather is in store for Spokane later this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It sure has been a nice start to November. Skies are blue and temperatures are mild.

But it is November, and the next batch of windy and colder weather isn't far off.

This is a bit reminiscent to the start of October when temperatures were above normal. Spokane residents shouldn't expect anything record-breaking, though, and it won't last as long.

Weather headlines later on this week include windy weather on Wednesday and Thursday, rainfall on Thursday evening, and a big cooldown heading into the weekend.

Starting with mid-week, in advance of our next wave of weather, winds start to increase along the eastern Cascades on Wednesday. Then, the majority of the Inland Northwest is expecting the strongest winds between the Thursday afternoon and evening hours. Wind gusts may be up to 40mph. We'll once again monitor the potential for blowing dust much like what we saw last Friday.

Rain is likely on Thursday across most of the Inland Northwest with the most rain falling in North Idaho. Predictions right now are for about one-quarter-of-an-inch of rain around Spokane and eastern Washington, and about one-half an inch or more for parts of North Idaho. Local rises on rivers are possible.

The follow-up weather system is colder and we'll see temperatures drop into the 30s for highs. The timing of the next batch of precipitation is approximately Friday evening. This will likely result in mountain and mountain pass snowfall and a valley rain/snow mix.

This will be nothing like the massive October snowfall we had this year. Since the colder air and precipitation are arriving simultaneously, that will likely lead to more rain than snow in our area cities as the snow levels will be slower to fall during the event.