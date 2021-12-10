Avista readies for storm as strong winds enter the Inland Northwest

Rain and snow are expected this weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Strong winds and snow are forecasted to begin tonight and continue through Saturday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

The storm will bring the possibility of outages across Avista’s Washington and Idaho service area. Rain and snow are expected this weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

"Avista is prepared to respond and is urging customers to prepare for the potential storm damage and outages," a press release said.

Avista crews are ready with fueled and stocked fleet vehicles, warehouse supplies are in place in Spokane and outer offices, assessment teams are standing by along with wire guard teams to help ensure public safety near downed power lines and tree crews are prepared, the release said.

Sustained winds are expected starting at 5 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday. Estimated restoration times are not likely to be available until the storm has passed and Avista is able to complete assessments, which may take 24 hours or more, depending on the extent of the damage.

Customers can expect to see current outage numbers on the outage map at myavista.com/outage while the estimated restoration time will note that outages are under assessment.

Customers who experience a power outage are encouraged to report it online or through their mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage or by calling (800) 227-9187.