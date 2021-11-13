Timeline: Flood Warnings in effect as more rain, high winds expected in western Washington Monday

The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers has moved into western Washington, but this one is also bringing wind.

SEATTLE — Western Washington is dealing with more stormy weather as another atmospheric river will dump rain on the region Monday.

An atmospheric river is a long, narrow region in the atmosphere, like a river in the sky, that brings water vapor from the tropics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said river flooding is expected to be the biggest impact, with the Cascades and Olympics taking the brunt of the storm. But winds are also expected to increase as well as the chances for landslides.

Residents should prepare for potential tree damage and power outages.

Below is a timeline of what to expect:

Monday

Rains will continue Monday, increasing the chances of flooding. Heavy rain will spread up and down the I-5 corridor around midday to mid-afternoon, but gradually change to a few showers with some sunbreaks around 3 p.m.

A cold front arrives in the afternoon, dropping snow levels down to 1,500 to 2,000 feet by Monday night into Tuesday.

Flooding

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for many areas around western Washington, including parts of Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

The NWS issued a Flood Warning for portions of northwest Washington, including Skagit and Whatcom counties, until 10 p.m. Monday. The weather service said between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain had fallen in the area since Sunday morning, with another 1-2 inches possible Monday.

Flood Warnings are broken up by county below:

Clallam County

Bogachiel River near La Push: Expected to crest in major flood stage late Monday morning and fall below flood stage by Monday evening

Elwha River at McDonald Bridge: Expected to crest in moderate flood stage by midday Monday

Grays Harbor County

Chehalis River at Porter: Expected to crest and remain near flood stage into Tuesday

King County

Snoqualmie River near Carnation: Expected to crest in moderate flood stage Monday morning and recede below flood stage by Tuesday afternoon

Lewis County

Cowlitz River at Randle: Expected to recede by late Monday night

Mason County

Skokomish River at Potlatch: Expected to crest in moderate flood stage by Tuesday morning

Skagit County

Samish River at Burlington: Expected to crest in moderate flood stage by late Monday morning

Skagit River near Mount Vernon: Expected to crest in major flood stage late Tuesday morning

Skagit River near Concrete: Expected to crest in major flood stage late Monday morning, and fall below flood stage by Wednesday morning

Snohomish County

Stillaguamish River at Arlington: Expected to crest in minor flood stage Tuesday morning

Snohomish River at Snohomish: Expected to crest in moderate flood stage by Tuesday afternoon

Snohomish River near Monroe: Expected to crest in moderate flood stage late Monday morning

Skykomish River near Gold Bar: Expected to recede to near flood stage Monday afternoon

Whatcom County

South Fork Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge: Expected to crest in major flood stage late Monday morning, falling below flood stage after midnight

Nooksack River at Ferndale: Expected to crest in moderate flood stage Tuesday afternoon

Nooksack River at North Cedarville: Expected to crest in major flood stage late Monday morning and fall below flood stage by Tuesday

Lastly, river flooding is ongoing. The Skagit river near Mount Vernon and Bogachiel river near La Push are forecast to go to major flood stage. Additional rivers flooding across the area, so use caution in flood prone areas. #wawx pic.twitter.com/OjrH3o6Kfc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 15, 2021

The NWS said residents can expect widespread river flooding, even in areas that haven’t reached moderate or major flood stage in northern counties.

Over a dozen King County roads were closed Monday morning due to water over the roadway. Click here for a full list.

According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the Skagit River in Concrete is forecast to crest at 38.51 feet at 10 a.m. Monday, and at 37.46 feet in Mount Vernon at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Samish River is forecasted to crest at 13.33 feet at 4 a.m. on Monday. The forecast center said, “this would be comparable to the 2009 Skagit County flood event.”

Wind

Gusty winds will continue around western Washington on Monday with the strongest winds forecast near the coast, the Straight of Juan de Fuca, along the shoreline of Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, and areas near the water in the Puget Sound lowlands, according to the NWS.

The gusty winds will continue until after dark before they begin to diminish, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

The NWS issued a Wind Advisory for Seattle, Bremerton, Hood Canal, Tacoma and the Southwest Interior until 4 p.m. Monday. The forecast calls for southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect until 7 p.m. for the Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, the north Washington coast, and western Whatcom and San Juan counties.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Admiralty Inlet area until 10 a.m. Monday. A High Wind Warning will go into effect for the area at 10 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. Monday, with west winds 35 to 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph expected. A Wind Advisory for the Everett area will also turn into a High Wind Warning at 10 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. Monday.

The extended period of gusty wind will add additional stress to saturated soils and tree roots.

900am: Some of the peak winds over the past hour -->

- 58 MPH Hoquiam

- 55 MPH Olympia

- 54 MPH Bellingham

- 47 MPH Tacoma

- 46 MPH Quilayutte

- 45 MPH Seattle (SeaTac)

- 43 MPH Everett Paine Field#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 15, 2021

Cooler temperatures

Temperatures will be at the warmest Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, much cooler air rushes in dropping temperatures into the 40s. The cold front will drop snow levels very fast, down to 1,500 to 2,000 feet Monday evening, and mountain snow is expected for all passes.

Snoqualmie Pass may receive 2-4 inches of new snow Monday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday for western Chelan County, including Stevens Pass. Between 6-8 inches of snow could fall, with up to 12 inches possible in some areas and wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday into mid-week

Rains could linger past Monday, but the potential snow in the passes could disrupt travel.

There will be a few leftover showers Tuesday, mainly in the convergence zone, but the trend will be for more sunshine as the day progresses. Winds are also expected to ease Tuesday.

Temperatures Monday into Tuesday will also see a startling turn. Lows Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Tuesday morning will drop to the mid to upper 30s, according to the NWS.