Spokane, Inland Northwest slammed by heavy rain from atmospheric river

Heavy rain will lead to flooding and avalanche danger across Washington and Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's going to be a very wet week of weather across Spokane and the rest of the Inland Northwest. The region as a whole could see flooding as a result of the day-after-day rainfall and some mountain snow melting.

An atmospheric river is the weather system responsible for the tremendous amount of moisture and rainfall in Washington and Idaho. Atmospheric rivers are warm and wet patterns by nature so this isn't surprising. And while the heavy rain and heavy mountain snow can be beneficial in combating drought conditions and providing deep soil moisture, the rising snow levels will cause a variety of concerns.

North Idaho is under a Flood Watch until 12pm Wednesday. Computer models show that 2 to 3 inches of rain will fall between Monday morning and Friday morning. Additionally, with snow levels rising to 6,000 feet over the North Idaho mountain, some snow will be melting on the slopes which will lead to river water levels rising. Flood-prone areas and riverbanks will be at the greatest risk of flooding.

Western Washington is also under a Flood Watch through Thursday. Wather conditions there are more extreme as 3-5" of rain is possible with snow levels rising to 8,000 feet.

There is also a high risk for avalanches across the mountain ranges. The rainfall, melting snow, and top-heavy snow profile on the mountain will make for dangerous conditions as avalanches and snow slides are likely for the next several days. Both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass were closed on Monday morning due to the heavy snow and avalanche danger.