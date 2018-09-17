One person died after a building collapsed in Chesterfield County Monday as severe weather moved across Chesterfield and the Richmond area.
Several people reported seeing at least one tornado while a number of regions were under tornado warnings. Chesterfield County was among the regions covered by the warnings.
Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS tweeted out several pictures of damage in the area of Hull Street and Speeks Road. Those pictures included one of a business, Old Dominion Flooring, that was leveled.
Elmore tweeted that one person was dead. Emergency workers accounted for all other employees. Medics took one person to the hospital for minor injuries.
NBC12 (WWBT) shared video of the severe weather with 13News Now. It shows a roof being ripped off a building and a large amount of debris swirling in powerful winds.
Many people tweeted images of the storms and storm damage or shared them on Facebook. Some chose to capture the images using Snapchat.