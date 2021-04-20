With three windstorms this year alone, Meteorologist Thomas Patrick looked at the data to see if windstorms are more common now than in previous years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After another round of strong winds Sunday night, April 18, it marked the third time a noticeable windstorm hit the region just this year.

So the question is, are windstorms becoming more common in Spokane in recent years?

The "windstorm" definition is somewhat vague, saying it's "a storm with very strong wind and may or may not be accompanied by rain or snow." There's no mention of peak wind speeds or amount of damage that are caused by windstorms.

I asked NWS Spokane about windstorm history and they keep track of how many days when peak wind gusts were above 40 mph at the official site at the Airport. Over the past 10 years, Spokane averages about 16 of these days a year (between September and April).

So far in 2020-2021, we've had 20 days where wind gusts were above 40 mph. While that's the most since 2013-2014, there's no noticeable trend that wind storms are becoming more common in Spokane recently.

So why might we think that they are?

This is where a bit of data interpretation and social science come into play. First of all, 40 mph peak wind gusts is a fairly low threshold for these events. Minor and isolated damage is possible at about 40-45 mph with far more widespread damage likely once winds hit 60 mph or greater.

Spokane's worst windstorm in November 2015 had wind gusts up to 71mph. That was also matched in January 2021's windstorm.

But Sunday night's wind were only 47 mph. And a month from now, this will be a forgettable event in my opinion.