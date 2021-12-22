An Arctic blast is heading for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Here's what we can expect

Next week, the Inland Northwest will likely record some of the coldest temperatures the region has seen in years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Forget Christmas snow. A post-Christmas shift in the weather pattern is set to bring about a serious drop in temperatures to the entire Inland Northwest.

Forecast models suggest the Inland Northwest could see temperatures fall to lows not seen in years. That includes Spokane and Coeur d’Alene where mild weather has plagued recent winters.

Spokane woke up to a morning low of just 6 degrees on Dec. 17. That is colder than the coldest temperature recorded last winter in Eastern Washington’s biggest city. That was 9 degrees on Feb. 12, 2021. On that same day, Coeur d’Alene dropped to just 5 degrees, the coldest temperature recorded in the lake town in more than a year.

Upper-atmospheric forecast models depict a strong trough over the Northwestern U.S. That pattern is associated with cold air spilling into the region from the north. The arctic airmass would be enough to drop temperatures well below seasonal norms and keep them there for multiple days.

Normally, forecasting a major weather event this far in advance isn’t responsible. A lot can change in a matter of a few days. However, when it comes to the upper atmosphere, things are different. The weather patterns are stronger and less influenced by what happens on the ground. That means a major pattern shift like this is more or less a sure thing.

The main disagreement of the models is where the trough sets up. Some keep it farther west, bringing some serious cold to the west side and Seattle. Others take it a little farther east, which is more likely. That would mean bitter cold for parts of Montana and the High Plains. Either way, the Inland Northwest sees a significant drop in the mercury.

The last time Spokane saw a HIGH temp of 9°F was Nov 24, 2010. Low of -10°F & high of 9°F, w/ 5" snow on the ground. #wawx #idwx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 21, 2021

The arctic airmass arrives early next week, chasing the snow that hits this weekend. Monday morning will be cold, but Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the heart of the cold weather event. Lows will fall into the single digits both Tuesday and Wednesday morning in Spokane, even colder in some surrounding communities.