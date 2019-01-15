SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week of dry and stable weather around the Inland Northwest, a wintry mix is expected to move in beginning late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The storm is expected to bring a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain depending on the timing and location. Most cities south of I-90 will encounter rain, whereas areas north will likely see a mix of snow and freezing rain.

The timing of the system shows wet weather will begin just after midnight on Wednesday night and continue to move east as Thursday morning approaches. It will linger over Washington and Idaho for most of Thursday before clearing out early Friday morning.

A few lingering mountain snow showers are expected into the start of the weekend.

Moderate impacts are expected for travelers, including slick roadways and limited visibility. Higher mountain elevations can expect exclusively snow. This is good news for winter sport fans as skiers and snowboarders can expect another round of fresh powder at area ski resorts.

Forecast: Rain and snow headed to the Inland Northwest later this week