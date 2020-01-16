SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a snowy January in Spokane so far. Wednesday marked the sixth day in a row that the Spokane area has seen some amount of snow.

Snow began falling in Spokane at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. KREM's Evan Noorani says about one inch of snow fell in Spokane, with more in North Idaho.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, all of North Idaho, and parts of central Washington until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning in effect for northern and northeastern Washington tonight until 12 p.m.on Thursday. Valley locations north of Highway 2 will see between 3-7 inches of snowfall, with 6-12 inches in the mountains.

Most snowfall will end by Thursday morning except for the northern tier of the Inland Northwest, where snow continues to fall into the afternoon in spots.

As we've seen with every snow system prior, even one inch of snowfall means that roads will become snowy and icy quickly. Thursday morning's commute could be slow due to the overnight snow.

Evan Noorani says we can expect another light dusting of snow on Thursday afternoon, followed by a dry Friday. More light snow is expected to move into the Inland Northwest on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to climb to nearly 40 degrees by Sunday.

