SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service in Spokane has extended the air stagnation advisory, which will remain in effect until noon on Nov. 12.

The NWS advised there would be "light winds, strong morning inversions, and poor conditions for pollution dispersion."

The NWS explained air stagnation advisories are issued when "pollution has the potential to increase to dangerous levels" in the advisory area due to limited movement of air mass.

The advisory is in place for parts of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast and Southeast Washington, in addition to parts of northern Idaho.

The National Weather Service implemented the air stagnation advisory earlier this week. It was issued until Nov. 4, but was extended until Nov. 8. Yesterday the NWS announced it would be extended again.

