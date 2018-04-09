SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire smoke has returned to Spokane on Tuesday morning.

As of 11 a.m.., the air quality index (AQI) is sitting near 130. This means it is the "unhealthy for some groups" range. Those with breathing problems should stay inside and wear a mask when they must be outdoors.

If the AQI reaches 150, the air quality will be sitting in the "unhealthy range."

The National Weather Service has not yet issued any air quality alerts for our area.

The forecast today calls for patchy smoke in the air and a high near 79. You can view the full forecast here.

Three other cities near Spokane are in the moderate range, including Moses Lake, Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint. That means the air is not yet unhealthy for anyone.

KREM 2 will continue to track these numbers throughout the morning.

