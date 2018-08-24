SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up Friday morning with air quality in the "good" range, but by the afternoon, air quality started deteriorating and conditions were in the "unhealthy" range.

The National Weather Service tweeted out a photo on Friday with plenty of cloud coverage over the Cascades and Western Washington. There was some smoke in the area, but not as bas as the past several days.

Today's morning satellite image shows clouds to the west, but much clearer east of the Cascades! Still some smoke but not nearly as bad as a few days ago. However, this may be short-lived as another wave of smoke is possible from BC late tonight into Sat. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/rRpOxoFhXa — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 24, 2018

However, by the afternoon, smoke from British Columbia could be seen moving into the Inland Northwest. Most of the smoke is expected to be concentrated north of Highway 2 Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Wind is also causing smoke from the Crescent Mountain Fire over in Central Washington to move towards the east. The fire is burning 21 miles from Twisp in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest .

The Crescent Mountain Fire has burned nearly 37,000 acres and is 34 percent contained as of Friday afternoon. Level two and three evacuations are in place for people living in part of the Twisp River Valley.

© 2018 KREM