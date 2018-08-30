SPOKANE, Wash. — The city's air quality index (AQI) is sitting in the moderate range as of 11 a.m. on Thursday after reaching unhealthy levels early in the morning, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

The AQI is sitting right near 90.

At last check, the air quality in Coeur d'Alene was listed as "moderate," and Sandpoint and Lewiston were listed as "good." Moses Lake also fell into the "good" range at 5 a.m. These numbers are from the Environmental Protection Agency website AirNow.

Many other cities in the Inland Northwest also fall into the "good" range at this time but that could change throughout the day.

2018 has been one of the most unhealthy years on record in terms of air quality. There have been at least 11 days of unhealthy air and at least four days of very unhealthy air. Spokane and North Idaho have even reached the 'hazardous' range this year.

The National Weather Service has not issued an air quality alert as of 5 a.m. but that could change.

