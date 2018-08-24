SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's air quality has gone into the "unhealthy for some groups" range Friday early afternoon, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

The air quality index is sitting close to 123 as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency predicts that air quality levels could reach the "unhealthy" range late Friday and Saturday.

At last check, Coeur d'Alene is also sitting in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range, according to EPA website AirNow.

This year has been one of the smokiest in Spokane, according to Spokane Clean Air officials.

Spokane Clean Air's chart dates back to 1999 and lists each year since then and how many days were at or above the “unhealthy” range because of wildfire smoke.

In 2014, there was only one day in the unhealthy range. In 2015, there were 13 unhealthy days. Five of those days were in the very unhealthy range. 2016 had no unhealthy days.

However, smoky days spiked in 2017 with a count of 16. Four of those days were very unhealthy, and three were hazardous.

In 2018, there have been 11 days of unhealthy air so far. Four of them have been very unhealthy and Sunday marked the first hazardous day.

