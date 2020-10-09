Air quality in Spokane expected to remain unhealthy until weekend

A chance for improvement in Spokane's air quality will arrive in Friday and into the weekend when a weather system should bring some rain.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality in Spokane remains in the hazardous range on Monday with no end to unhealthy readings in sight until the end of the week.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Office in Spokane said a weak system moving through on Monday may improve conditions a bit but forecasts are not expecting any major changes.

The better chance for improvement in the air quality will come on Friday and into the weekend when a weather system should bring the Spokane area some rain and begin to clear out the smoke, forecasters said. Air quality in Spokane may improve slightly from hazardous to unhealthy levels ahead of the weekend.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency said on Twitter that Spokane residents should expect readings in the hazardous range through Tuesday.

An Air Quality Alert was issued for all of Washington state on Thursday. It has since been extended through noon on Friday for Spokane and surrounding areas.

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology's air quality map, Spokane has some of the worst air quality in the state of Washington on Monday.

School districts around the Inland Northwest, including Mead and East Valley canceled classes on Monday due to poor air quality.

The Spokane Regional Health District is also "strongly advising" that businesses in the county encourage employees to work from home on Monday if possible due to hazardous air quality.

“Given the unprecedented poor air quality levels brought on by regional wildfire smoke, we encourage businesses to support employees working from home if possible and that all community members refrain from non-essential travel," said county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

SRHD's recommendation will remain in place as long as air quality remains in the hazardous range.

Some garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup on Monday in residential areas will be delayed until at least Tuesday as the City of Spokane works to protect its employees in hazardous air quality conditions. Pack-out services are suspended and extra bags of garbage won’t be collected.

Garbage pickup done by automated trucks that allow Solid Waste Collections employees to stay inside their vehicles will proceed as normal on Monday. Locations that require the use of smaller, rear loader trucks that require employees to load the garbage into the truck manually may not receive service. The city will work to use other vehicles for pickup in these areas as much as possible.

Monday’s collection area is located primarily in northeast Spokane. Customers who are missed should put their carts out again on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for collection. City crews are noting areas they were unable to access and will make the collections on Tuesday as long as air quality conditions permit.

Other areas in Northwest report unhealthy air

Areas of western Washington, including the Puget Sound, are also reporting air quality in the unhealthy to hazardous ranges.

Most of western Oregon has hazardous air quality, including Portland.

Spokane woke up to an overcast of smoky skies on Saturday morning as a massive amount of wildfire smoke poured into the region. At times, the smoke was nearly fog-like as road visibility was down to half or one-quarter of a mile.

This is the scene in Spokane today inundated with wildfire smoke and unhealthy air quality. The smoke is like a fog and the smell is like a campfire gone bad. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/PBOcgRw047 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) September 12, 2020

On Sunday, fine particle pollution measured in Spokane's air over a 24-hour period was 468.6 micrograms/cubic meter of air. This is more than 13 times the national, health-based standard of 35 micrograms/cubic meter of air in a 24-hour period.

The Washington Department of Health recommends these tips to take care of yourself and your family when air quality is poor due to wildfire smoke: