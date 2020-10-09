Air quality in Spokane expected to remain hazardous through Monday

The Spokane Regional Health District is advising that businesses should encourage employees to work from home on Monday due to hazardous air quality.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality in Spokane is sitting in the hazardous range for the second day on Sunday and more of the same is expected for the beginning of the work week.

KREM meteorologists say air quality is not expected to improve on Monday.

An Air Quality Alert was issued for all of Washington state on Thursday. For the Spokane area, it lasts until 11 a.m. on Monday.

A small increase in the winds on Monday afternoon may bring slight improvements in air quality, but it likely won't be enough to take Spokane out of the hazardous category.

Rain is expected to move into locations west of the Cascades on Monday and Tuesday. That will help improve conditions there, but the latest computer models show little to no rain making it to the east side of Washington state.

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology's air quality map, Spokane, Kennewick, and Cle Elum all have the worst air quality in the state of Washington.

School districts around the Inland Northwest, including Mead and East Valley, have canceled classes on Monday due to poor air quality.

The Spokane Regional Health District is "strongly advising" that businesses in the county encourage employees to work from home on Monday if possible due to hazardous air quality.

“Given the unprecedented poor air quality levels brought on by regional wildfire smoke, we encourage businesses to support employees working from home if possible and that all community members refrain from non-essential travel," said county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

SRHD's recommendation will remain in place as long as air quality remains in the hazardous range.

Areas of western Washington, including the Puget Sound, are also reporting air quality in the very unhealthy to hazardous ranges.

Most of western Oregon has hazardous air quality, including Portland.

Spokane woke up to an overcast of smoky skies on Saturday morning as a massive amount of wildfire smoke poured into the region. At times, the smoke was nearly fog-like as road visibility was down to half or one-quarter of a mile.